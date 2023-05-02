Phyllis Hannah Bacon 1932 - 2024

Phyllis Hannah Bacon was born at home on May 3, 1932, to Emil and Edith (Malmquist) Jensen in Watford City, North Dakota. She was the sixth of ten children, five of whom have preceded her in death: Frances, Edna, Adeline, Sharon, and her only brother, Donald. She received a rich legacy of faith from her parents, who were hard-working, honest, patient, grateful and giving people. Phyllis beautifully followed their example. Her surviving siblings, Avis, LaDonna, Lorraine and Janet, have always been close family and best friends.



When Phyllis was 4 years old, her family moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where she later married the love of her life, Robert Bacon. Their life together revolved around their children and grandchildren. They were married almost 45 years when Bob died from cancer. Phyllis is survived by her three children, Don, Beth, and Shari; four grandchildren, Sarah, Jeff, Trevor, and Sophie Hannah; and three great-grandchildren, Tanner, Jace, and Makena. Preceding her in death were her granddaughter, Stephanie; and her great-grandson, Tyson.



Phyllis worked at various bookkeeping and Administrative Assistant positions in Coeur d'Alene and McMinnville, Oregon, spending the last 10 years of employment at Pacific University in Forest Grove and later retiring from Linfield College. Phyllis found her true ministry and calling when returning to Coeur d'Alene after Bob's death. She trained for and was active in the Stephen Ministry, while leading monthly worship services at Pinewood Nursing Home and visiting home-bounds, hospitals, and retirement homes. It was "her privilege and joy." She continued this when she moved into Orchard Ridge. Church service was always the highlight of her week. Compassion and love radiated from her always.



Anyone who knew Phillis would tell you that she was one of the kindest people in the world. The motto of her life was "Kindness Changes Everything." She lived out that belief daily and was a living example of one of her favorite quotes by Kelly Rae Roberts, "I believe...we are all connected and KINDNESS is the voice that softly says, "I SEE you. I HONOR you and YOU ARE NOT ALONE."



Phyllis went home to the arms of her Savior on December 13, 2024. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 3, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Coeur d'Alene.