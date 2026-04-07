Photo Gallery: Hunting eggs in Dayton

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Kimberly Courtin, left, smiles with her daughter Kayla Gray as they photograph Courtin’s children with the Easter Bunny during the 34th annual Dayton FFA/City Council Easter Egg Hunt Saturday in Dayton’s Courthouse Square Park. Gray grew up attending the event as a child.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Children race to collect eggs during the fourth- through sixth-grade egg hunt Saturday morning behind Dayton Grade School.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Kayara Maybray, 2, of Eugene, carries her basket of eggs in the park. She was visiting her grandmother for Easter weekend.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Adriel Atrian, 3, of Dayton sorts through plastic Easter eggs collected in his monster truck bucket after the egg hunt in the park.