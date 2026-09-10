Photo Gallery: Creative bounty

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Visitors mingle among works by local artists during the Art Harvest Studio Tour opening reception Saturday at Rose of Third Street in downtown McMinnville. The exhibit offered a preview of work by artists participating in next month’s 32nd annual tour. Dozens of artists will open their studios to the public for two weekends — Oct. 2-4 and 9-11.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Kenn Conger and Laurie McCollum of McMinnville browse artwork on display during the reception. The exhibit continues until Sept. 27. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Light shines through “Homage to Picasso,” a fused-glass work by Peter Leighton of Dundee, on display at Rose of Third Street, 516 N.E. Third St.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##McMinnville artist Susan Goodwin draws on the colors, light and textures of nature in her gemstone and pearl jewelry.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##A maple and mahogany table lamp by Newberg artist Ken Trox features a geometric design inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. Trox’s display ranged from lighting to custom cribbage boards, tissue box covers and other woodwork.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Hand-stitched miniature books by Penny Tucker of Dundee cover a wide range of subjects. Tucker fills the pages with quotes, sayings and her own photographs related to each theme.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Handcrafted wooden spreaders by Kenn Conger of McMinnville combine exotic hardwoods in a variety of shapes and finishes. Conger, a first-time Art Harvest Studio Tour artist, describes his work as existing between art and craft: “Don’t just stand there, take up this beautiful object and put it to use.”