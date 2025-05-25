Pedestrain killed at Old Sheridan and Cypress

A McMinnville pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a pickup at Old Sheridan Road and Cypress Lane about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24.

McMinnville police identified the victim a Audra Ackerman, 46. She was walking her dog, they said. As the crossed the road northbound at the intersection, they were hit by a white F250 pulling a landscaping trailer that was traveling west on Cypress.

Both Ackerman and her dog were killed, police said.

The pickup driver was identified as Jose Huerta, 68, of McMinnville. Neither he nor his two passengers were injured.

Huerta remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Investigation of the crash closed the intersection for about three hours. The McMinnville Fire District, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Newberg-Dundee police assisted.

McMinnville police said there was no indication that intoxicants or excess speed were contributing factors. "The overall investigation to date indicates this was a tragic accident," a police representative said.

They cautioned other pedestrians to be extra cautious when traveling city streets. They also cautioned drivers to be careful and be conscious of sun glare, which can make it difficult to see people walking.