Patty Jo Wear 1949 - 2020

Patty Jo Wear, 71 years of age, passed away at home in McMinnville, Oregon, on the evening of Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Patty, who was born in Newberg and grew up in McMinnville, graduated from Sherwood High School in 1967. During her childhood years, she played music in a band with her mother, father and brother, The Great Wear Family. Patty and her brother were guests on The Lawrence Welk Show when she was 9 and 10 years old.

Patty married Ray “Smoky” Schmoe for a brief time. She then married Arnold Root, with whom she had three children, Connie, Wesley and Clayton. Her marriage with Arnold ended in divorce. Patty then married Lloyd Danny Knapp. They moved to Idaho for a few years. She then returned to McMinnville after their divorce.

Patty continued to play music recreationally and professionally. She moved to Hood River in 2005. Eventually, she moved to The Dalles, where she lived for the last 17 years of her life. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in April of 2020, and had begun treatment a few days prior to her passing.

Patty will forever be remembered by her children, Connie Mae Root, Clayton James Root and Wesley Alvin Root. Patty will also be forever remembered by her older brother, nieces, numerous cousins and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Calvary Chapel, 1825 N.W. Second St., McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.