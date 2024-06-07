Second hazelnut processor closing; Firestone responds about liens

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
aim
Where is the commentary on the dissolution of the business in January, er March, and creation of a suspiciously similarly named business on the same day?
When did Firestone Processing (either of them) sell nuts to GPC? In March when they knew they weren’t gonna be able to market their inventory? In trade for a campaign contribution?
aim
Mr Firestone thinks he explained away his woes by tying his plight to HGO’s. There a big difference, HGO growers will get their reasonable market rate premiums.
“Poundage” 😬