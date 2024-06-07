By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Second hazelnut processor closing; Firestone responds about liens

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .<0/p>

Comments

aim

Where is the commentary on the dissolution of the business in January, er March, and creation of a suspiciously similarly named business on the same day?

When did Firestone Processing (either of them) sell nuts to GPC? In March when they knew they weren’t gonna be able to market their inventory? In trade for a campaign contribution?

aim

Mr Firestone thinks he explained away his woes by tying his plight to HGO’s. There a big difference, HGO growers will get their reasonable market rate premiums.

“Poundage” 😬

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable