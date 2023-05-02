Patrick Thomas Leary 1946 - 2024

Patrick Thomas Leary passed away March 25, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. He was 77 years old.

Patrick was born in 1946 to Frederick W. and Eleanor L. (Jefferson) Leary in Biloxi, Mississippi. Although deaf, Pat mastered all the tools for communication. He attended schools in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Salem, Oregon. Pat was a good ice skater with his very first try. He loved cats and gambling.

Pat was a kind and generous man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by two brothers; Fredrick “Mick” Leary of Orange, California, and Paul J. Leary Sr. of Slidell, Louisiana; and sister, Mary L. Tremaine of Salem, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph W. Leary of Huntsville, Alabama.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. James Catholic Cemetery in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.