Patricia Louise Vroman 1933 - 2024

Patricia Louise Vroman peacefully passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Vineyard Heights in McMinnville, Oregon. Patricia is survived by her three sons, Michael Troy Vroman and Carla of Sonora California, Steven Mark Vroman and Susie of Rickreall Oregon, and Kenneth Scott Vroman and Katie of Newbury Park, California; her three grandchildren, Casey Tesauro and Aaron, Hunter Vroman and Sydney Vroman; and her three great-grandchildren, Noble Tesauro, Alora Tesauro and Cosette Tesauro.

Patricia Louise Vroman was born March 15, 1933, in Spokane, Washington. Patricia was adopted by a loving couple, Roy and Myrtle Wyant of Springfield, Oregon, where she grew up and went to school. Shortly after high school, Patricia married her first love and high school sweetheart, Kenneth Vroman, on December 21, 1951.

Patricia and Ken lived on the Oregon coast in the Heceta Head Lighthouse keeper’s house and in Aberdeen, Washington, while Ken served in the Coast Guard. Shortly after Ken's graduation from Oregon State, they pulled up stakes and moved to California, where they raised their family. They enjoyed a long, endearing marriage of 72 years.

Patricia was blessed with three boys. She was a dedicated mother and poured herself into raising her three boys. Patricia was involved in all aspects of their lives. She attended PTA meetings, helped with church youth groups, planned ski trips and championed her boys in all their endeavors.

Patricia had an eye for fashion and interior design. After returning to Oregon in 1983, she opened her own interior design business. Working in the Portland area, she enjoyed making her clients dreams into reality. On more than one occasion, her work was showcased in the Street of Dreams Homes.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Myrtle Wyant; and her husband, Ken Vroman, just four months ago.

She will be sorely missed and was loved dearly by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

