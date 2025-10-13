Panthers go 2-1, head into finals seeded 4th

The Valley Panthers continue to improve as the fall rugby sevens season wrapped up league play, going 2-1 at Portland’s Northgate Park on Saturday.

The Panthers started their day by beating Summit’s B team 20-5, with team captain Ev Hane scoring the Panthers’ first try, and McMinnville High School Australian exchange student Ava Kowitz scoring the next three.

The Panthers then lost to the Clark County Highlanders 20-15 — a margin of just one try. “In rugby 7s, there is no room for error,” Panthers coach Christine Bader said. “One missed tackle or other error can mean the game.”

Kowitz scored two tries for the Panthers, with the Panthers’ other season captain, Kaylinray Pelletier, scoring the third.

This was the third time the Panthers faced off against Clark County this season. In the pre-season jamboree on Sept. 20, the Panthers lost 29-0, and at Wortman Stadium on Sept. 27, the Panthers lost 26-12. “The improvement that this team has shown over this short fall season is nothing short of amazing,” Bader said.

The Panthers wrapped up league play by beating the Salem Snapping Turtles, 15-5, with Hane and Kowitz scoring one and two tries, respectively.

Apart from the day’s try scorers, Bader recognized the play of Maite Morales for her speed on the wing, and Sofia Brown and Clara Benson for “try-saving tackles.”

Whether the Panthers get another crack at the Highlanders will depend on the quarterfinals results, Saturday at Delta Park. The Panthers will head into the single-elimination tournament seeded fourth out of the six teams.