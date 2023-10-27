Painter exhibits works in new Carlton venue

One will run Nov. 4 to Feb. 4 in the new 2one3 venue, located at 213 S. Pine St. in Carlton. The pieces will include some from Truchon’s “WILD/ FREE” and “Tree Memoirs” collections.

The works feature explorations of trees in abstract, simplified, basic forms, along with paintings inspired by the artist’s experiences with wild horses and bulls of the Camargue region in Southern France and the wild horses of southeast Oregon.

A reception is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on the opening day. In addition, a matinee event for young people will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. the same day; Truchon will host an art appreciation and art making session.

For more information, go to IsabelleTruchonArt.com or IsabelleTruchon.com.

Truchon’s work also will be featured in a joint show with gourd artist Reetsie Fuller at the McMinnville Senior Center.