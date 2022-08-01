Mt. Mazama shooter discharged 200 rounds

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel R
Our poor DA's office probably just let out a big collective groan. "We finally got Woolf's case done and now this. Is there no rest for the weary?"
tagup
Given the circumstances....amazing this guy is still alive.
Jean
Our mental healthcare in the USA is amazing! There are just so many positive stories out there of how affordable and professional it is compared to other countries. Thanks to all of the great care that I received, I've now been sarcasm-free for over 30 years. Keep up the good work!