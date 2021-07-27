Mike Nearman pleads guilty to official misconduct

Mike Nearman

Former Oregon State Representative Michael Nearman pled guilty July 27 to the crime of Official Misconduct in the First Degree, and was sentenced by Judge Cheryl Pellegrini in Marion County Circuit Court.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on Dec. 21, 2020, when Nearman, then a member of the Oregon House of Representatives, intentionally allowed protesters into the Oregon State Capitol at a time when the building was closed.

Once inside, the protesters, some of whom were armed, fought with law enforcement officers and caused damage to the building.

According to a press release from the Marion County District Attorney's office, Nearman’s stipulated sentence includes 18 months of bench probation and orders him to perform 80 hours of community service work, pay $2,700 in restitution for the damage caused to the building, and bans him from the Oregon State Capitol and its grounds.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson stated that, “This plea and sentencing concludes an embarrassing and disgraceful event in our state’s history. I am thankful that no members of law enforcement, or anyone else were seriously injured as a result of Mr. Nearman’s irresponsible actions. Additionally, I am grateful to the Oregon State Police for their complete and thorough investigation that led to this conviction.”

A charge of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Nearman lives near Independence. Anna Scharf of Amity has since been appointed to fill out his term.