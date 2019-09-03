Michael Wilbur Wilson 1944 - 2019

Michael Wilbur Wilson passed away September 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona Wilson, and his twin sister, Mickey Stubenrauch. He was born April 16, 1944, in Vanport City, Oregon. Mike grew up in Ballston, Oregon, and graduated from Amity High School in 1962. He retired as a millwright from Cascade Steel in 2006.

Mike loved his family, the outdoors and tinkering in his shop. He led a very active life with numerous hobbies. Some of his favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, rock hunting, working on cars and woodworking. He was an amazing man who could create and fix just about anything.

Mike is survived by his wife, Diane Wilson; daughters, Teresa Whelchel and Kathryn (Michael) Ellis; son, Mike (Micki) Wilson; and grandchildren, Kayleigh, Hanna, Kyle, Kassidy and Jessica. He is also survived by his two sisters, Patricia Berkey and Janice Hott, both of Salem.

At his request, there will be no memorial services. The family wishes you only to remember the man you knew. He will forever be in our hearts.