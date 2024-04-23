Merkley plans town hall Friday at McMinnville High School

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will host a town hall discussion Friday, April 26, in McMinnville. The event will be open to the public at 4:30 p.m. in the McMinnville High School gym.

Merkley, who has held the statewide office since 2009, also will hold town halls in Marion, Polk, Sherman, Wasco, Hood River, Deschutes and Jefferson counties this weekend. He said he holds a town call in every county each year.

“There is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities,” he said.

He said the information he gathers helps shape his positions, ideas for bills and “strategies for securing resources” for Oregon.