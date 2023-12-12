McMinnville woman faces attempted murder charge

Seqoiah Marcilla Resendez, 21, is also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and one count each of attempted first-degree assault with a firearm constituting domestic violence, second-degree assault with a firearm constituting domestic violence and stalking.

All of the charges are felonies with the exception of stalking, a Class A misdemeanor.

The indictment names Alan Ricardo Honorato as the victim. He testified before the grand jury. It identifies a .22 caliber handgun as the weapon. No other information related to the case is included.

Resendez is lodged in local custody on $250,000 bail and was arraigned on the indictment Monday, Dec. 11, before Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Easterday.