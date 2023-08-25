McMinnville man injured in Wednesday shooting

His injury is not considered life-threatening. Police did not identify the individual.

“The subject is considered a victim and we typically do not release victim names without their consent,” Capt. Scott Fessler said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Northeast Evans Street on a report of a citizen hearing multiple gunshots, according to Fessler. The citizen also found what appeared to be blood and shell casings on the ground.

While officers were en route to the location, they were advised by the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatcher center that the Willamette Valley Medical Center was reporting a gunshot victim had arrived at the facility.

The shooting scene was searched and shell casings were located, but no one involved in the incident was located. Police said it appears two subjects had fired shots, possibly at each other. Two occupied houses were also struck by gunfire. No residents were injured.

The 31-year-old victim was contacted at the hospital. Little information regarding the shooting could be obtained from him.

He was initially treated for a wound to the upper leg and later transferred by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact the McMinnville Police tipline at 503-434-2337 and reference case No. 23-2960.