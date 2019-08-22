Mary Thoa Thi Tran 1933 - 2019

Mary Thoa Thi Tran passed away August 22, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 86. Thoa was born June 6, 1933, in Ha Trai, Hai Hau, Nam Dinh, Vietnam.

Thoa is simply known by the “kids” as Ba (grandma). She exemplified all the characteristics of that greatest generation: strength, perseverance, discipline, courage, hope, faith and love. Caring for her sick father and supporting her husband, she raised two generations of children spanning two countries and cultures. Ba made everyone around her better and stronger through her smile, care, love and life.

Thoa is survived by her husband, Toan Van Nguyen; children, Sang, Kieu-Suong, Tuyen, Tung, Ton, Tuong, Trong and Thu-Suong; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Macy & Son Funeral Chapel, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First Street, McMinnville, OR 97128.

All are welcome to join with our family in celebration of Thoa Thi Tran’s life.

