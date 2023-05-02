Mary Lou Vineyard 1936 - 2024

Mary Lou Vineyard was born on her Grandfather Latham's birthday, October 31, 1936, to Cleo and Winnifred (Merchant) Latham. She was a descendant of the Merchant Oregon Pioneer Family.

The oldest of five children, she grew up on the family farm and developed a love of horses (as did all her siblings and her children). Horses led to her being Queen of Phil Sheridan Rodeo and Queen of the Dayton Rodeo in 1950. She was also a past president of Women’s Oregon Trail Riders and Yamhill County 4-H Horse Club leader for many years. The McMinnville area was her home most of her life, except for a year living in Maui.

Many years of employment at Linfield Research Institute were very rewarding in friendships and the graduation of two of her children from Linfield College; the other one graduating from the Air Force Academy.

Mary Lou and Lawrence A. Vineyard were married in 1989. Upon retirement, Mary Lou and Larry moved to a wonderful log home on 35 acres of woods near Dayton, Oregon, until his passing.

Survivors include daughter, Dr. Kim K. (Scott) Maltman; sons, Lt. Col. Scott G. (Trish) Schroeder, USAF ret., and Mark S. (Cindy) Schroeder; stepson, John Dayton (Brenda) Vineyard; grandchildren, Kaely (Jordan) Flikkema, and Hailey S. Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Bodi Allan Flikkema, and Braxtyn Scott Schroeder; step-grandchildren, Cody Vineyard, and Christian Vineyard; brother, Craig C. (Joileen) Latham; sisters, Carolynn (Burt) Thompson, and Kristy Jones; and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry A. Vineyard; and brother, Richard V. Latham.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.