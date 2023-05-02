Mark Edward Cerwinske 1952 - 2024

Mark Edward Cerwinske died of natural causes on February 29, 2024, in his Tillamook home. On September 20, 1952, he was born to Joseph and Carol Cerwinske in Des Moines, Iowa.

As a teen, he was in 4-H, music groups and worked at the Iowa State Fair. After graduating from Dallas Center High School in 1970, he attended Central College in Pella, Iowa, majoring in music, and worked at Vermeer Manufacturing. He enjoyed working on cars and racing with his brother.

In 1975, he married Kathy (Brown) Gervasi in Pella, and they moved to Madrid, Iowa. For four years, he farmed with his father and owned a furniture refinishing business. His desire was to go west, so in 1979 they moved to Monmouth, Oregon, where he got a BA in Education and a BA in Psychology at Oregon College of Education (WOU) in 1983.

After moving to McMinnville, he taught in an alternative high school. They divorced in 1985. He worked as an office manager of McMinnville First Baptist Church and was a purchasing agent for LC Resource Research Lab. As a construction assistant project manager, he worked on several project sites at Port of Tillamook Bay, Lone Tree, Colorado, and McMinnville. At the time of his death, he worked as the Oregon Health Plan coordinator for Adventist Health in Tillamook.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Steve. He is survived by his brother, Tom Cerwinske (Sue) of Pella; nephews and nieces, Tim Cerwinske (Andrea) of Gainesville, Virginia, Sara Johnson (Kevin) of Sully, Iowa, Joe Cerwinske (Sarah) of Pella, and Lori (Zahir) Hashmi; three great-nieces; and three great-nephews.

Mark will be remembered fondly for his kindness, loyalty and generosity.