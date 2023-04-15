Man shot in McMinnville

A McMinnville man was shot early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Southwest Baker Street, McMinnville police said.

"There does not appear to be any danger to the public as this does not appear to be a random act," a representative of the department said.

Baker Street remained blocked off at Second Street, with traffic diverted east and west from that intersection, through early afternoon Saturday. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m.

Responding to the scene, officers located a 36-year-old man in front of a residence. He was treated at the scene for a single gunshot, then taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center before being transferred to Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital in Portland.He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Oregon State Police, the Oregon Department of Transportation and McMinnville Public Works assisted McMinnville police,

To report information about the incident, contact Det. Daphne Plumeau, at 503-435-5620 or send email to daphne.plumeau@mcminnvilleoregon.gov; or contact Det. Riley Rediger, at 503-434-3495 or by email at riley.rediger@mcminnvilleoregon. gov.

