Mac woman faces sex-related charges

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Joel R
Just curious...who is Judge Paula Brownhill? I think we elect our judges and I don't remember ever seeing her name on a ballot.
Sponge
She is from Clatsop County. Maybe just sitting in for somebody, for some reason.