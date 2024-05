‘Go bag’ emergency class set in Yamhill on Saturday

The Yamhill Neighborhood Association offers a free class in preparing emergency and disaster “go-bags,” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. Attendees will learn about preparing for unexpected situations, from natural disasters to emergencies.

The class will be at Yamhill Methodist Church, 195 S. Laurel St., Yamhill. Register at ynaclass.info.