Louise Jeanette Clemons 1930 - 2023

Louise Jeanette Clemons, formerly of Yamhill, Oregon, will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ken Clemons, with a private family service at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Beulah Park in Yamhill.

Louise leaves behind a large family of four generations.

Louise was a member of Carlton Legion Post 173 Auxiliary, helping veterans and their families. She loved playing Bingo with family and friends and also enjoyed helping with Yamhill Derby Days activities. She was a very giving person, loved by all whose lives she touched.

You are together again with Dad, and may you now rest in peace. You will be missed each and every day until we meet again.