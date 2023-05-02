Louise (Wiesenthal) Heindl 1939 - 2025

Louise Heindl was born March 20, 1939, in Ellsworth, Kansas. She married Richard Heindl and lived in Downers Grove, Illinois, where they had three children. The family moved to Oregon, and Louise worked for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office. She moved to Yamhill County after retirement and Richard’s death in 2002. Louise was a long-time member and volunteer with the Yamhill County Historical and Genealogical Societies.

She is survived by children, Tom, Steve, and Julie; and six grandchildren.

Interment of ashes at the Logan Pleasant View Cemetery.