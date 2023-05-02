Lori Lynn Searer

Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of my daughter, Lori Lynn Searer, on February 7, 2024, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Oregon. Lori was diagnosed with brain cancer and lived only three months after the diagnosis.

She worked as a hairstylist at Generations Salon in McMinnville, Oregon. She also worked several years at Hillside Independent Living facility in their salon. Lori loved her customers there. She also worked at Roth’s market as a checker. Lori especially missed her dog, Happy, while she was in the hospital. Her best friend, Bri, has stepped in and is his new mom now.

We are comforted in knowing that Lori is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that we will be reunited with her someday. Survivors include Nancy Bryant, her mom; her three brothers, Larry Eide of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Greg Eide of Salem, Oregon, and Tim Eide of Bend, Oregon; and many relatives in the Northwest.

If you’re would like to send a card to the family, you can send to Nancy Bryant, her mother, at 45190 Seeley Dr. Apt. 110, La Quinta, CA 92253.

We will have a celebration of her life this summer in Olympia, Washington.