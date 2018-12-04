Linfield choirs to perform holiday concert

Linfield College choirs will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, in the Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium on campus.

The Wildcat Men’s Glee Club, Cascara Voce Women’s Ensemble and the Linfield Concert Choir are collaborating with the Chaplain’s Office to perform a program of choral music and sacred readings in multiple languages to celebrate holiday traditions of light.

The concert will feature “This Little Light of Mine,” “Twelve Days of Christmas,” “Joy to the World,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and other songs.

A reception will follow the event in Fred Meyer Lounge in Riley Hall.

For more information, call 503-883-2275 or visit linfield.edu/arts.