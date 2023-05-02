Linda Orvis Reed 1947- 2023

Linda Orvis Reed, age 76, peacefully joined her Lord on September 25, 2023, after valiantly battling cancer for a decade. Linda was a dedicated wife of 53 years, a loving mother to John Reed (Megan) and Christy Ford (David), a cherished grandmother to Kelsey Beggs (Andrew), Maddy Munden (Andrew), Kyle Williams and Jesse Williams, and an adored great-grandmother to Clyde Beggs, Mesa Beggs and Callie Munden. Her warm smile and unwavering love touched the hearts of all who knew her.



Linda's legacy extended beyond her family as she had a remarkable career as a retired Registered Nurse, where she touched countless lives over the course of her career. Her selflessness extended to being an involved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



The family of Linda Orvis Reed wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the friends, family and church community for their unwavering kindness and prayers throughout the years of her courageous battle.



A Celebration of Life in honor of Linda will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 21, at Valley Baptist Church, 2631 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville, Oregon. Let us gather to remember a life well-lived and to find solace in the memories we shared with this remarkable woman. Linda's spirit will forever remain in our hearts.