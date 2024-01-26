By Ossie Bladine • Editor • January 26, 2024 Tweet

Letter to Readers: Introducing the N-R Press Club

I am pleased to announce the launch of the News-Register Press Club, a premium addition option to your newspaper subscription.

I’ve enjoyed numerous back-and-forths with readers over the last couple weeks, which helped finalize the benefits to be offered in the beginning and consider what it may become.

For those inclined, you can visit newsregister.com/press-club-subscribe – or scan the QR code here with your cell phone — and sign up at either a Partner ($100/year) or Premium ($250/year) level.

I thought it would be informative to craft this announcement in a “Frequently Asked Questions” format.

So this is just the newspaper begging for money to stay afloat?

No. At least, not quite. As has been discussed in these pages over the last months, the traditional business model for newspapers is broken. Our challenge is to build a new model that can sustain local ownership and operation of the News-Register.

To do so, many newspapers throughout the country have added premium subscription, or club membership, options. Those organizations have found, however, that supporting the local news outlet is the main reason people join. So while we strive to provide value for club membership subscriptions in a variety of ways, supporting the News-Register is definitely considered one of the benefits.

Does a club membership get me special privilege with the news staff?

Not at all. The Press Club is more about building community than providing insider access. Through communications and meet-ups, there will be increased opportunities for members to communicate with staff. But, things like a request for a story from a Club member will be considered equally with one presented by any other subscriber. Anyone may call on any member of the news staff to ask questions, discuss concerns, and suggest stories; staff contact information is included in each edition and on our website.

Is this like the Community Partner ads I keep seeing in the newspaper?

Community Partners is a marketing campaign for businesses that followed our long-running Shop Local Advantage program, while the Press Club is meant for individuals to join. Our goal along the way is to find ways to engage Club members with our Community Partner businesses.

Also, if a business wants to purchase Club memberships for an employee, we think that’s a great idea.

Get to the bennies; what do I get as a member?

Partner Level Membership ($100/year) benefits include:

- Access to Press Club articles available only for club members at newsregister.com/pressclub

- A monthly Press Club newsletter delivered to your email Inbox with updates, insights and club news from N-R staff (begins March 2024)

- A free 2x2 or 1x4 “Happy Ad’ ($49 value), to celebrate a special event for a friend, family member or coworker.

- A three-month gift subscription to the News-Register to give to a friend or family member. Help grow the N-R subscriber base!

- Designate $20 in advertising credit to a local nonprofit of your choice (limited to 501(c)3 organizations that are based in Yamhill County)

- Free Classified ads in the News-Register (limitations apply)

Premium Level Membership ($250/year) benefits include:

- Access to Press Club articles available only for club members at www.newsregister.com/pressclub

- A monthly Press Club newsletter delivered to your email in-box with updates, insights and club news from N-R staff (begins March 2024)

- A free 2x4 “Happy Ad’ ($89 value), to celebrate a special event for a friend, family member or coworker.

- A three-month gift subscription to the News-Register to give to a friend or family member. Help grow the N-R subscriber base!

- Designate $100 in advertising credit to a local nonprofit of your choice (limited to 501(c)3 organizations that are based in Yamhill County)

- Free Classified ads in the News-Register (limitations apply)

Meh. Is that it?

The N-R Press Club will evolve as membership grows. Future Press Club details and initiatives will be driven by member feedback. Other benefits being considered include invitations to special meet-ups with N-R staff, discounts on local events and coupons from News-Register Community Partner businesses.

Still not interested.

First, not a question. Second, that’s OK! Subscribing to the News-Register remains a huge, and much appreciated form of support of our community newspaper. Our hope is that the Press Club enhances the News-Register’s role in the community and improves the prospects of building a sustainable business model moving forward.

OK, I’m in. Now what?

After purchasing an N-R Press Club Membership, you will receive an email with further information about your membership and how to utilize the benefits offered.

Hopefully, that covers most questions readers may have about the launch. But, as always, feel free to contact me with any other questions or comments that may help as we get this initiative off the ground.

Ossie Bladine

Editor-in-Chief

503-687-1269

obladine@newsregister.com