Leroy J Klain 1939 - 2025

Leroy J Klain passed January 1, 2025, after a long health battle. Lee was born November 30, 1939, in Underwood, North Dakota. Lee was the third child of six from Fred and Olga Klain. His surviving sisters and brother are, Lois Schott of Butte North Dakota, and Lillian Volochenko of Kief, North Dakota, and Richard Klain of Menifee, California. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ella Mae Keller of Sidney, Montana, and Mary Blotter of Turtle Lake, North Dakota.

Lee is survived by his three sons, Steve Klain of Newberg, Oregon, Scott Klain of Philomath, Oregon, and Nathan Klain of Dayton, Oregon, and their families.

Lee and his family moved to Oregon in 1976 to pursue his career in the lumber industry. He worked at D Stake Mill in McMinnville, Oregon, and finished his career only two years ago with Turner Lumber. Lee enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb for it. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending his falls chasing salmon on the coastal rivers.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2025, at the South Yamhill Cemetery. A remembrance gathering will follow at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Road, McMinnville.