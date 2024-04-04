Lafayette plans resource fair

Local and regional organizations will offer information Saturday, April 6, at the Lafayette Community Resource Fair in the Lafayette Community Center, 133 Adams St. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Lafayette Community Activities Team, or LCAT, the Yamhill Community Action Program, Comcast, McMinnville School District, PGE, NW Natural, the American Red Cross, Ziply Fiber and the city will offer information.

Lafayette city manager Brandon Dross will talk about Bridge Street at 11 a.m.

Refreshments will be provided at the free event. For more information, call the city at 503-864-2451.