Ken McGhie 1947 - 2023

Ken McGhie, of Phoenix, Arizona, lost his lengthy battle with colon cancer on February 2, 2023. Ken was born December 20, 1947, to William and Opal McGhie in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was raised in Carlton and graduated from Yamhill Carlton High school. Ken then attended and graduated from Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, Oregon. He enjoyed a career of teaching and coaching in Oregon and Arizona until his retirement. He was an avid sports enthusiast.

Ken is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carmella; his son, Mathew; daughter, Kimberly Hughes (Darin); two grandchildren; as well as his sister, Mary Jurhs (Butch) of McMinnville.

At his request, no service will be held.