Justin Scott (BUZZ) Rosenberry 1992 - 2022

Justin Scott (BUZZ) Rosenberry began his next journey on September 2, 2022. He had the kindest loving soul with a huge heart. Justin loved adventures, outings, camp outs, concerts, anything that kept him going. Justin made friends everywhere he went.

Justin grew up in Willamina and was raised by his Nanny Louise Rosenberry and Papa Dan Rosenberry, alongside his brother, Troy Rosenberry. He graduated from Willamina High School in 2011. Justin started his working career at Hampton Lumber and worked at the mill for several years. Once his career at Hampton came to an end, Justin decided to take some time off to explore and find himself. He spent a lot of his time going on adventures, helping and hanging out with his friend Christian Pond's band, riding his motorcycles and hanging out with his friends and family.

He loved and cherished the time he spent with his Nanny Louise Rosenberry.

Justin is survived by his Nanny Louise Rosenberry; mother, Nancy Rosenberry; brother, Troy Rosenberry; sisters, Lesly Burton, Danielle Burton, Shelby (Christopher) Booth and Teayana (Kellen) McNannay; nephew, Brody Randall; nieces, Hadley McNannay and Arabella Booth; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friend, Christian Pond, and the Pond Family.

Justin was preceded in death by his Papa, Dan Rosenberry.

Celebration of Life:

September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m.

49310 S.W. Hebo Rd

Grand Ronde, OR 97347

The family will be providing the main dish and (non-alcoholic) drinks. Please feel free to bring a favorite side dish.