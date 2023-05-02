John Richard "Rick" Freeborn 1944 - 2024

Rick Freeborn passed away February 27, 2024, at Salem Hospital, with his daughter by his side, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 79 years old. He was born August 11, 1944, in McMinnville, Oregon, to his parents John and Barbara Freeborn. He was raised in Dayton along with his three younger brothers. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1962. After high school, he attended Western Oregon State College. He married and had two sons. That relationship ended in divorce. He later married Terri (Richardson) in 1977. Together they had their daughter, Jaime. They were married for 21 years. Though it also ended in divorce, they remained friends and continued celebrating birthdays and holidays together with their families.

Rick was a jack of many trades. In high school, he worked for Curly’s Flower Shop, was a home builder with his grandfather and Uncle Sargeant, as well the manager for US Bank in Dayton. Later, he owned and operated the Sportsman Tavern, also in Dayton. He worked at Spirit Mountain and Chinook Winds casinos and drove trucks for the Statesman Journal before retiring.

Rick was loved by his neighbors as a friendly and helpful man. He and his pug, Jack made many friends while they were on their daily walks. He thoroughly loved his pug. He also loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed going out to lunch and attending his granddaughters' sporting events. Rick was a college sports fanatic. He could rattle off the stats for what seemed like every college player who ever played football, basketball, or baseball. Rick enjoyed watching old westerns, reading, and going fishing out of Depoe Bay and at East Lake in Central Oregon. Some of Rick’s favorite memories were the adventurous trips he and Jaime took to the Oregon coast, amusement parks in California, and spring breaks in Mexico. With the addition of his son-in-law and granddaughters, they continued to take special trips together every year to celebrate his summer birthday. Rick was an incredible and special man. He will be remembered and profoundly missed by those who loved and cared for him.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Jaime, and son-in-law, Brent; granddaughters, Mallorie and Kennedy Turley; brothers, Randy (Joani) and Tim; sons, Brian and Rob; and grandson, Dylan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael. Per his request, funeral services will not be held.

