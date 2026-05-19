Job fair planned May 27 at Chemeketa campus

WorkSource Oregon, Goodwill Job Connection and Chemeketa Community College’s Yamhill Valley Campus will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, on the Chemeketa campus, 288 N.E. Norton Lane, McMinnville.

Admission is free. Veterans will be admitted early, starting at 10 a.m.

The second-annual county-wide job fair will feature local employers. Attendees can meet business representatives, learn about careers and make connections.

For more information, call Chemeketa at 503-472-9482.