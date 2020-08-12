Joanne P. Watts 1931 - 2020

Joanne P. Watts, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, genealogist, volunteer and friend, passed on August 12, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 89.

Joanne, born April 14, 1931, in Minden, Nebraska, was the only child of John and Alice (Howe) Partridge. She was baptized as a child into the United Presbyterian Church. Joanne and Glen A. Watts were married October 14, 1949, in Nampa, Idaho. Joanne became a farm wife and mother of three children, Clifford, Kathleen and Melvin (who died at the age of two from cystic fibrosis). She was active in their Homedale, Idaho, church, volunteering in many capacities.

After farming for many years in the Caldwell, Idaho area, Joanne and family moved to McMinnville in 1965, where she continued as a farm wife and business partner. In 1972, they started Watts Plow Co. in McMinnville, building and selling plows that Glen had patented. The manufacturing process was moved to Idaho under the name Watts Manufacturing Co. Glen and Joanne were married for 68 years, with Glen passing in January of 2018.

Joanne always loved people and felt drawn to a life of service, beginning in Girl Scouts as a young girl. She was also active in 4-H, church groups and Soroptimist. She was the family genealogist and helped countless others trace their roots. She was a charter member of the Yamhill County Genealogical Society in 1980 and a dedicated member of the Yamhill County Historical Society and Yamhill Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, holding a number of offices throughout the years and sharing her love of history with many. Joanne always had a smile for old friends and newcomers alike. She recruited many members and volunteers over the years, and just this month was honored with a membership award by the Oregon Daughters of the American Revolution.

Joanne left her mark on the world, evidenced in the wealth of knowledge she imparted on others, in the donation of her organs for research, and in the laughter and joyful communion of family and friends.

Survivors include son, Cliff and wife Pam Watts of McMinnville; daughter Kathi Pilcher and husband Bob of Cripple Creek, Colorado; grandchildren, Janelle Hizzey, Stephanie Ellison, Curtis Pilcher and Mia Zetter. Joanne is the great-grandmother of Tiffany Underwood, Nathaniel Ellison, Isla Hizzey, Mara Hizzey, Taylor Pilcher, Gavin Shaw, Marley Zetter and Cole Zetter.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Yamhill County Historical Society to be used for display and maintenance of Girl Scout items and uniforms of our women veterans, the Presbyterian Church of McMinnville for restoration of the stained glass windows, or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The family would like to thank Vineyard Heights Assisted Living and Brighton Hospice for their kindness and care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a virtual celebration of life will be held, with burial at Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, Idaho.