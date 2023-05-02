Jerald D. Tackett 1947 - 2023

Jerald D. Tackett passed away from pneumonia at the age of 76 on November 19, 2023, in McMinnville, Oregon. Jerald was born March 9, 1947, to Joy and Bill Tackett of McMinnville He attended schools in Carlton, Yamhill, Seaside and Cottage Grove, Oregon. Upon graduation from high school, he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam.

His siblings included twin sisters, Joyanne Locke of Sun City West, Arizona, and Joanne Allen-Arney of Amarillo, Texas, Jeanette Foy of Eugene, Oregon, and Julia Mitchum of Amity, Oregon.

Jerald loved children and had three of his own: Thomas, Barbara and Jerald (Jay). He loved celebrating many birthday parties with his great-nieces and nephews.

His hobbies included rock hunting, crabbing on the Oregon coast and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Joy Tackett; his sister, Joyanne Locke; and great-niece, Madison Moore.

Jerald will truly be missed by family and friends. Services are pending.