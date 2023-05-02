Jeanette Marie Haynes Duncan 1926 - 2025

A Life Vibrantly Lived: Remembering Jeanette Marie Haynes Duncan

It is with mixed sorrow and cherished remembrance that we announce Jeanette Marie Haynes Duncan’s passing in her sleep on May 3, 2025, at 98. True to her spirited form, her final evening saw her pleased that her beloved Seattle Mariners had trounced the Rangers 13-1, yet characteristically miffed that her 98-year-old body couldn’t match her ever-agile, razor-sharp mind.



Known affectionately by many names, she was “Honey” to Bill, her devoted husband of 62 years; “Jeanette” to friends and family; the welcoming “Mrs. D” to her children’s friends; “Grandma ‘Nette” to five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and always, “Mom” to her three children, Douglas, Cheryle, and Kirk.



Born in 1926, Jeanette was the youngest of three to Guy Carlton Haynes, an independent sawmill partner, and Gladys Laughlin Haynes, a dedicated schoolteacher who commuted miles by horse.



Her Yamhill, Oregon, childhood, shaped by Roaring Twenties' exuberance and Great Depression pragmatism, forged a vivacious spirit with lifelong frugality. Family lore held she was delivered in nearby McMinnville, Oregon, by an African American doctor—remarkable for the time and perhaps foreshadowing her tolerant, unbiased nature.



A spirited tomboy excelling in sports and an excellent student, she graduated high school at 16.



Jeanette attended Linfield College, then the University of Washington, earning a degree in Labor Economics and, importantly, meeting a Canadian student, William (“Bill”) Duncan on a blind date. He became the love of her life. They married in August of 1946.



Bill’s Bon Marché career led them to Yakima (Douglas born, famously “on the wrong side of the tracks,” per Jeanette) and Spokane (Cheryle’s birthplace).



Around 1951, displaying their characteristic adventurous spirit, Bill, with Jeanette’s steadfast support, purchased a clothing store in Odessa in Eastern Washington. While building a new home and nurturing their startup, youngest son Kirk arrived in 1952. Odessa offered five years rich with community, bridge, and raising young children.



1957 heralded another bold move to Sun Valley, California, acquiring the “Writers Workshop” printing business and a house with a pool from Bill’s uncle. A comical, but unnerving discovery was that it earned only $3,500 annually (not monthly!). They didn’t back out. They tightened their belts and buckled down. Jeanette resourcefully taught herself bookkeeping for record keeping while Bill mastered the printing business.



Their children enjoyed an idyllic “Leave it to Beaver” childhood, unaware of financial tightropes. Jeanette was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader; Bill, twice Sun Valley Little League president, with Jeanette as head scorekeeper.



Her parenting philosophy was trusted freedom: weekend and summer days she instructed, “Go out and play. Come home before dark.” Friends recall her outgoing, forthright nature and legendary hot, homemade Halloween doughnuts (and the holes!).



A devoted Dodgers fan, Jeanette listened to Vin Scully religiously and attended all her children's many sporting events across Los Angeles.



In 1965, family golf lessons ignited a lifelong passion for Jeanette and Bill.



By the late 1960s, with Writers Workshop thriving, Jeanette felt a strong pull back to Oregon. Following Kirk’s 1970 high school graduation, they eagerly moved north, purchasing an 80-acre Yamhill cherry farm. They built a small A-frame house and embraced genteel cherry farming for a few years.



This tranquil life proved too quiet, especially for Bill. In the early '70s, they sold the farm (later transformed into a successful vineyard) and bought into Portland’s Glass Dahlstrom Printers.

They first lived on Hill Road, then by Michelbook Country Club’s fifth tee, these homes becoming beloved family holiday centers for over two decades.



1977 was pivotal. Joy over their expected first grandchild coincided with Bill’s devastating cancer diagnosis. Despite a grim prognosis, Bill miraculously entered full remission for life. This profound experience crystallized their motto: “Do it now…while you still can.” Bill even learned to fly solo.



Following his 1985 early retirement, they traveled the world extensively for over two decades—DIY adventures planned by Bill, with Jeanette happily enjoying the ride, their golf clubs constant companions from France to New Zealand, Scotland, and across the U.S.



Golf was central to Jeanette’s life. A formidable player with a 12 handicap into her 70s, Jeanette won many prestigious tournaments, including the Oregon State Amateur and Portland City Championship—the latter in her 60s over a younger opponent in extra holes.



During her career, she made five holes-in-one.



At Michelbook, Bill was president; Jeanette, a board member, fiercely advocated for women members. They joined other Michelbook couples in the “Galloping Golfers” and “Sandbaggers” groups.



She played competitively until 96. At 94, after shooting a remarkable 95 with her two sons, she quipped, “I know, I know. If I live long enough, I could shoot my age.”



When not traveling or golfing, Jeanette avidly followed the Mariners and Oregon State Beavers. She walked two miles daily into her early 90s, with a reflective vest for dark winter mornings and an MP3 player for audiobooks—her sole concession to 21st-century technology.



A skilled, intuitive cook, she famously “‘sperimented” with comfort foods; her "Apple Betty" dessert was legendary. She was still cooking for herself at home to the end.



Pets always enlivened the Duncan household, cats providing quiet companionship in later years, especially Roxy and sumo-cat, Lizzie, after Bill passed. Jeanette was a strong supporter of animal shelters. In lieu of flowers (which would make her sneeze), please consider a donation in her name to “Homeward Bound” (https://bit.ly/3F56mMe).



In 2023, a serious fall led to a challenging recovery, pain, and frustration as her independence waned, contrary to her strong will. She expressed a wish to pass peacefully in her sleep. On May 3, 2025, she got her wish.



Jeanette was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Duncan (2009); parents, Guy and Gladys Haynes; siblings, Gordon and Annabelle; and dearly missed granddaughter-in-law, Michelle (2024). She is lovingly remembered by children, Douglas, Cheryle, and Kirk; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Jeanette lived a life full of adventure, resilience, unwavering love, and feisty spirit. She met challenges head-on, embraced joy fully, and left an indelible mark. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.



Rest in Peace, Mom.