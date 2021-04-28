Jean LaRae Miller 1941 - 2021

Jean LaRae Miller went to Heaven on April 28, 2021, to reunite with her loving husband and see her Lord and Savior. She was born December 5, 1941, in Julesburg, Colorado, to Clifford and Jeanetta Hodges. She completed her much-loved school years in Julesburg. She frequently said, “Those were the best years of my life.” She went to college at Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis. She received her associate's degree in Lab and X-ray Technology.

On November 19,1961, Dale Miller and Jean were married in Julesburg. They moved to Oregon in 1964, and eventually settled in McMinnville, Oregon, where they continued to raise their family. In 2013, she retired from the job of her dreams after 20 years from Flora Chiropractic and Sports Clinic. She previously worked at Park Street Clinic in Lebanon, Oregon, and Cascade Naturopathic Medical Center in Beaverton, Oregon. Hobbies! Jean loved hobbies! Her creativity never ceased to amaze her family and friends. One of her favorite hobbies was sewing and collecting fabric for quilting. In recent years, her daily hope was that tomorrow would be better and she would be pain-free enough to sew again. She had many special collections and deep sentiments regarding things from her childhood years. Decorating for every holiday was something she thoroughly enjoyed, and she especially loved Christmas. Jean loved unconditionally and was the biggest giver, never expecting anything in return. She was always thinking the best of others. She was spontaneous and had an adventurous spirit. Nothing was more important than her family and her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and her father and mother. She is survived by her daughter, Dana and Nathan of McMinnville; sons, Clinton and Tina of McMinnville, and Barry and Jodi of Millcreek, Washington; one sister, Carol Manuello of Littleton, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Church on the Hill, 700 N. Hill Rd., McMinnville OR 97128. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rock of Ages Valley View or the See Ya Later Foundation. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com