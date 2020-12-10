James Allen Strout 1927 - 2020

Jim Strout, 93, passed away at his residence peacefully with his wife, Marilyn, by his side. He was raised in Amity, Oregon, joining the United States Army in August of 1945 after high school. He served during World War II in Korea and received a Victory Medal before an honorable discharge in 1947. Jim attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, where he met Marilyn McDonald. They were married in Toppenish, Washington, on August 27, 1950. Jim and Marilyn moved to Stayton in 1953 to work at Philippi Motor Company as office manager for 30 years, and moved on to Norsanco to be a bookkeeper and run the paint store before retiring. Jim was a lifelong member of the Santiam Masonic Lodge and became a member of Scottish Rite and Santiam Shrine Club a short time later. He was the treasurer for Santiam Masonic Lodge and Santiam Shrine Club for many years. Jim loved fishing, gardening and shooting with his grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Vivian Strout; a brother, Gene Strout; and sister, Ann Stoutenberg. Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn Strout; his daughter, Julie (Michael) Baker; his grandchildren; Tosh Baker and Tara Baker; as well as his nephew, John Stoutenberg; and nieces, Tina Lowe and Susan Simonson. A small family graveside service was held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Lone Oak Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at Stayton United Methodist Church to be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Santiam Masonic Lodge or Stayton United Methodist Church.