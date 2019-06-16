Ivor Thomas Groman - 1933 - 2019

The son of Edward and Ivah Kimbrel Groman, Tom was born April 29, 1933, in Dodge City, Kansas. He was raised and schooled all over the United States, as his family moved frequently. From 1952 to 1956, he served our country in the Air Force. He married Virginia Kathryn Blum on November 5, 1955. Tom and Virginia received Jesus Christ as their Savior on July 4, 1962, while watching a Billy Graham Crusade. Tom went to Multnomah School of the Bible and became a pastor and missionary. Tom and Virginia worked for Youth for Christ and had a halfway house for teenage boys for two years in Portland, Oregon. In 1968, the Gromans moved to Edinburg, Texas, to attend language school. They moved to Mexico in 1969 and became full-time missionaries for the rest of their lives, serving the Lord faithfully, leading many to the Lord Jesus and planting churches in Mexico, New Mexico and Oregon. Tom’s greatest passion was to share the love of the Lord Jesus with others so they might put their faith and trust in Him. Tom was a loving, kind, playful, fantastic dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; and his son, Matthew.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Kay DeForrest; sons, Thomas and Andrew Groman; grandchildren, Kirsten Giesy, Zahuindanda DeForrest, Judah DeForrest, Audrey Groman, Alexa Groman, Jacob Groman and Zander Groman; and great-grandchildren, Zion DeForrest, Wyatt Giesy, Isabella DeForrest, Asa Giesy and Mila Groman.

We will be having a Celebration of Life for our Dad at 4:30 p.m. on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton, Oregon.