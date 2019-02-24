Inclement weather closing school districts, including McMinnville

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Yamhill Valley through 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service Portland office.

As a result, some local school districts are closed today.

Snow is expected with rain increasing later Monday evening and then changing over to snow between midnight tonight and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Generally, total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected, but up to six inches on higher hills is possible.

"Be prepared for long delays Monday," the NWS said.

The Wheatland Ferry is closed due to electrical issues caused buy inclement weather conditions.

Weather-related college, school and other announcements:

. . . AMITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Two hours late.

. . . CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: All locations opening at 10 a.m. for staff and students.

. . . DAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Normal 10 a.m. start time. No supervision before school. No morning professional development for the staff.

. . . GASTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Two hours late, no preschool and morning buses on snow routes.

. . . GEORGE FOX UNIVERSITY: Newberg, Portland Salem campus open at 10 a.m.

. . . HEAD START OF YAMHILL COUNTY: Two-hour delay for the following centers: Dayton, Michael Eichman (MEC), Newberg and Sheridan. Closed are Grandhaven, Sue Buel and Yamhill-Carlton. An update will be provided by 9 a.m.

. . . McMINNVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . NEWBERG SCHOOL DISTRICT: Two hours late, morning buses on snow routes, Corral Creek closed, meet at the Greens.

. . . PERRYDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Two hours late, no preschool and morning buses on snow routes.

. . . PORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Campuses and centers, including Newberg, are opening at 11 a.m. Campus gates and doors into buildings will open at 10. All events and activities prior to 11 are cancelled. More information can be found at www.pcc.edu.

. . . SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Two hours late, morning buses on snow routes, early release cancelled/release at normal time.

. . . SPIRIT MOUNTAIN CASINO: Shuttle buses that serve the Portland, Salem and Vancouver, Washington areas will not run today.

. . . WILLAMINA SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . YAMHILL-CARLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.