In brief: Lafayette to host community resource fair
The free event will be held in the Lafayette Community Center, 133 Adams St.
Local organizations and utilities will offer information at the event. Participants will include the Yamhill County Transit Area, Yamhill Community Action Partnership, NW Natural, PGE and the city.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call the city, at 503-864-2451.
Comments
Hilary Malcomson
You do not need to be a resident of Lafayette to attend. Resources listed are partial list. Stop in quick or stay awhile. See you there- Hilary Malcomson,Mayor