In brief: Edible Garden event Saturday

Edible Landscapes of Yamhill County will host a seedling giveaway and Edible Garden Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be held at Mac Market and a tent outside, both at 11th and Alpine Avenue in McMinnville.

More than 2,000 seedlings will be available free, including vegetable and flower starts.

The event also will include children’s planting activities, a petting zoo, a Mother’s Day market, “compost-alooza,” wine and beer tastings and talks on gardening-related topics.

For more information, go to the Edible Landscapes website, edibleyamhill.org.