By Dora Totoian • Of The News-Register • June 2, 2020 Tweet

High School students crowd second day of George Floyd protest in McMinnville

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Protesters gathered in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon.

“Black lives matter.” “End police brutality.” “All lives can’t matter until black lives do.”

Hundreds of people gathered along Adams and Second streets in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon in a peaceful protest against systemic racism and police brutality, holding signs as a constant stream of car horns blared.

Organized by a group of McMinnville High School students and their teacher, Susanne Sayles, the protest drew people of all ages, though younger people, especially high school students, anchored the crowd.

At 4:30 p.m., those who gathered between the police and fire departments knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck a little over a week ago, killing him.

The protesters were mostly silent during this time, with many showing their fists and some chanting, “Your fight is our fight” and “Say his name! George Floyd!”

Police chief Matt Scales estimated the crowd at 350 people, around the same number that attended a community discussion and vigil the previous night in McMinnville for Floyd and other black residents killed by police in Kentucky and Georgia.