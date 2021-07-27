Hedrick moves on from Willamina football

In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Hedrick amassed a record of two wins and 12 losses. Willamina finished the condensed 2021 season with a 2-3 overall record. The Bulldogs won Hedrick’s last game, 28-12, over rival Sheridan.

Buczynski noted Hedrick received multiple requests to change schools over the past two years.

“He was never looking for a change, but schools were constantly calling him to come teach and coach,” explained Buczynski.

Hedrick will work at Oregon City this fall. “They offered him a teaching and coaching package he couldn’t refuse. I understand, if I was in his position, I’d have done the same thing,” added Buczynski.

When asked if the team’s struggles the past two years contributed to Hedrick’s decision, Buczysnki replied, “Zero. He has made a lot of improvements here with our program, especially in our weight room. Losing Shane is a big deal here.”

He continued, “We were very fortunate to get Shane. We were blessed to have him for two years and we wish him all the luck.”

The Willamina district recently conducted a coaching search for Hedrick’s replacement; the new head coach will be announced next week, Buczynski said.