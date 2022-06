Group seeks socks for homeless

New pairs of socks can be donated. Both men’s and women’s socks are needed.

Donation sites include McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, St. James Church, Morning Thunder restaurant, Bi-Mart and Marshall’s in McMinnville; Bi-Mart and the public library in Newberg; and the Sheridan Public Library.

For more information, go to Encompass Yamhill Valley’s Facebook page.