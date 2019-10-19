By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • October 19, 2019 Tweet

Grizzlies win homecoming game

Marcus Larson / News-Register##McMinnville High School seniors show their spirit in Friday's homecoming game, which preceded the football game.

Preston Ginter rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns, leading the McMinnville football team to a 30-7 homecoming victory over Glencoe Friday night at Wortman Stadium. Ginter, a junior running back, averaged nearly 10 yards per carry on his 28 attempts.

With the Pacific Conference win, the Grizzlies kept their playoff hopes alive. Mac plays two more league contests, starting with next Friday’s home game against Newberg. The Grizzlies (3-4, 1-1 Pacific) likely need to win out to qualify for the postseason.

Mac ran its offense through Ginter, starting the first offensive series with seven consecutive rushes by the tail back. The strategy paid off – Ginter capped a 52-yard drive with a short rushing TD.

Leading 7-0, the Grizzly defense thwarted Glencoe’s early offensive drives. Powered by the stout defensive line, featuring Ras Felix and Austin Upton, Mac negated the previously versatile running of Crimson Tide tail back Royce Fasel.

Glencoe’s initial three possessions ended in two turnovers on downs and a punt.

Ginter helped the Grizzlies take a 14-0 advantage with his second one-yard touchdown with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter.

At the start of the second, Mac drove 50 yards in six plays, ending with Ginter’s four-yard score.

Grizzly placekicker Matthew Washburn handed the home team a 23-0 halftime lead with a 29-yard field goal.

Mac quickly padded its lead in the third quarter. In one minute, 11 seconds, Ginter and the Grizzlies drove 68 yards to take a 30-0 lead.

Glencoe finally scored with 3:45 remaining on a Carson Wilson to Kainoa Stout touchdown pass.

Mac (3-4, 1-1 Pacific) hosts Newberg at 7 p.m. next Friday.

