Grand Ronde resident charged for entering ICE property

Nokomis Lee, 22, of Grand Ronde pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday, June 20, to one misdemeanor count of failing to obey a lawful order.

Lee was named in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office as one of six defendants alleged to have committed various offenses during ongoing protest gatherings near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

According to the charging document, on June 18, Lee entered onto the grounds of the ICE enforcement building and failed to comply with “lawful direction of federal police officers and other authorized individuals.”

The charge is a Class C misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s media release, federal officers opened the vehicle gate several times throughout the day and advanced on the crowd to clear the driveway for arriving vehicles.

“During the second clearing, at approximately 10:55 p.m., defendants (Andrew James Beason of Beaverton) and Lee failed to obey lawful orders issued by law enforcement,” the press release stated.