Gordon W. (Tim) Linton 1933 - 2022

Gordon W. "Tim" Linton was born in Willamina, Oregon, to George (Dewey) and Geraldine (Toots Mercier) Linton. He grew up in Grand Ronde surrounded by sister, Diane, and brother, Tommy. His best friends were his many cousins, making life-long relationships.

In the late 1950s, Tim moved his growing family to Brookings, Oregon, looking for work. Always a hard worker, Tim worked in the local plywood mill as a logger and truck driver. As a truck driver, Tim found his calling, excelling as a truck boss. During this time, he received many awards for safe driving and taught others his skills.

He enjoyed hunting and camping with his boys, family and friends.

Upon retirement, he and wife, Caroline, relocated to McMinnville, Oregon. These were the happiest years for them, socializing with family and friends.



Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline; and sons, Mike and Gregg. He is survived by his brother, Tom; son, Les; and daughter, Christine; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Placement of his ashes will be at 11 a.m. August 12, for family at the Grand Ronde Cemetery. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at 2 p.m. August 13, at the home of Tom Linton, 54005 S.W. Hebo Road, Grand Ronde. All family and friends are invited.