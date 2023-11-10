Gaston voters approve fire district levy

Gaston voters in the rural fire district overwhelmingly approved a new, higher fire district levy Tuesday night, with 100 yes votes to 72 no votes in Yamhill County, and 476 yes votes to 200 no votes in Washington County, in early returns.

The measure was the only item on the November ballot this year for Yamhill County. The Gaston rural fire district asked voters to renew its operating levy, with an increase of 34 cents, to maintain continuous round-the-clock staffing at the fire department, and allow it to provide protective gear, equipment and training for volunteers.

It will also enable the district to upgrade equipment and obtain some additional supplies.

The district estimated that the increase would raise $468,097 in 2025-26, and more in subsequent years.

The district, which straddles the border of Yamhill and Washington counties, has about 720 registered voters in Yamhill County, and about 2,445 in Washington County, in its rural fire district.